Fears of COVID-19 spread at crowded gatherings grows as winter approaches Large outdoor crowds might not be as dangerous for COVID-19 infection as once feared, if safety precautions are taken. But as colder months approach, people will be heading inside, sparking fears of more cases. Dr. Christine Petersen, the director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, joined CBSN to discuss coronavirus precautions.