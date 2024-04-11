Fears growing of Iranian attack on Israel; IDF strike kills sons of Hamas leader President Biden on Wednesday reiterated the United States' "ironclad" support for Israel as concerns flourish over a potential attack on Israel from Iran over a strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month. Israel's foreign minister is warning his country would strike Iran directly if Iran were to attack from its territory. Meanwhile, Hamas said three sons and four grandchildren of one of the group's senior leaders were killed in an Israeli airstrike. CBS News' Debora Patta and Robert Berger have more.