Fearless Fund CEO on firm's fight to keep grant program for Black women-owned businesses Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm focused on investing in businesses owned by women of color, is fighting a lawsuit claiming that one of its grant programs is discriminatory. The Fearless Fund's legal team argued their case Wednesday before a three-judge panel in a U.S. federal court of appeals in Miami. Fearless Fund co-founder and CEO Arian Simone joins us to discuss the case.