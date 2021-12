Fearful under Taliban rule, Afghan families anxiously await evacuation from Kabul For so many Afghan families, just getting to Kabul International Airport has been extraordinarily difficult. They are now taking the next big step in their journey to a new life, a journey many Afghan interpreters are undertaking with their loved ones. Many fear death under the Taliban’s rule, a worry that only grows with every passing day. Imtiyaz Tyab reports on the latest in Afghanistan.