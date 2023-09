FDNY member whose first day was 9/11 reflects on 22 years since attack Retired New York City firefighter Rob Serra's first day on the job was September 11th, 2001. Now he is the vice president of the Ray Pfeifer Foundation, which is dedicated to assisting September 11th first responders with medical needs not covered by insurance. Serra joined CBS News to talk about the health care needs still facing those who rushed to help 22 years ago.