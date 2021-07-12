FDA flags small risk of neurological disorder after Johnson and Johnson vaccine Federal health officials flagged "a small possible risk" of developing a nervous system disorder after receiving Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, after the CDC identified a very rare pattern of Guillain-Barré syndrome in some recipients of the shot. As Nikki Battiste reports, there have been about 100 cases, mostly in older men. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN to discuss vaccine concerns and a recent spike in new infections.