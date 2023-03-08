Watch CBS News

FDA warns about Adderall, albuterol shortages

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about a shortage in albuterol as well as the active ingredients used to manufacture Adderall. Albuterol is used to treat asthma, while Adderall is used to treat ADHD. Meg Oliver has more.
