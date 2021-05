FDA expected to authorize Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for adolescents next week The FDA could soon approve its first coronavirus vaccine for kids as young as 12 years old. As CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports, children now make up nearly a fourth all new cases in the U.S. Then Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest COVID headlines.