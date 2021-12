FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for teens age 16 and up The FDA has expanded authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster for teens ages 16 and 17. Over 200 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, but the Omicron variant is raising concerns. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn reports. Then Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of vaccine programs at Kedren Health in Los Angeles, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero from a vaccination clinic to discuss the latest.