FDA panel greenlights Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine An FDA advisory panel voted Friday in favor of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. If the FDA gives the final approval, millions of doses could ship out as early as this weekend. The news comes as the CDC warns declines in cases and hospitalizations may be stalling. Dr. Dara Kass, and ER doctor and medical contributor for Yahoo News, joins CBSN to discuss the latest in the fight against COVID-19.