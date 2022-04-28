CBS News App
FDA moves to ban sales of menthol cigarettes
The Food and Drug Administration announced a plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the U.S. The move is being called the FDA's most aggressive action against the tobacco industry in history. Omar Villafranca has more.
