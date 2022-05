FDA imposes new restrictions on J&J vaccine The FDA is imposing new restrictions on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine — pointing to the risk of rare, but potentially life-threatening, blood clots. It's now limited to adults who can't get another vaccine or only want J&J's shot. The news comes as COVID cases are on the rise and as the U.S. inches closer to one million total COVID deaths. The White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.