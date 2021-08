What the FDA's full approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine means for U.S. adults and children Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has become the first in the U.S. to receive full approval from the FDA for people ages 16 and up. The vaccine still remains under emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15. Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer at Verywell Health, joins CBSN AM with a look at what this means for adults, children and people who've hesitated to get the vaccine.