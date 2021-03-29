Live

Watch CBSN Live

FDA fast-tracking "unbelievable" eczema drug

About 30 million Americans suffer from eczema. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is fast-tracking Dupilumab -- a new drug treatment that is changing the lives of people with the skin condition. Brian Webb reports.
