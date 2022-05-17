FDA expected to OK Pfizer COVID booster shot for kids 5-11: CBS News Flash May 17, 2022 The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. This comes as New York City approaches so-called high risk status, with health officials urging people to mask up again in all indoor public settings. A monster wildfire churning in northern New Mexico is now the largest in state history. And Congress is set to hold its first public hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years.