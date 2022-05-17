FDA eases restrictions as families face baby formula shortage The FDA has announced plans to ease the baby formula shortage after reaching an agreement with Abbott Laboratories to allow the manufacturer to reopen its Michigan plant. The FDA is also easing import rules to allow international manufacturers to ship formula to America. This comes as families have been struggling to get by with dwindling supply on shelves. "CBS News Mornings" spoke with Taylor Miller, the mother of a four-month-old in Texas, about the challenges she's facing as a new parent.