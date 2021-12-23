FDA authorizes Pfizer pill to treat COVID-19 as Omicron hits all 50 sates The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it has authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 as the new Omicron variant hits all 50 U.S. states. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen reports on how the new strain is causing disruptions across the country. Then, CBS News correspondent Mark Strassman has the latest on Omicron's impact on travel as tens of millions of Americans hit the road for the holidays. And lastly, Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, an adjunct assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joins Elise Preston on CBSN to break down the day's headlines.