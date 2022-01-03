FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine booster shot for kids ages 12 to 15 The FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for children between the ages of 12 and 15. The CDC is expected to rule on the decision later this week. It comes as Omicron cases surge nationwide and millions of kids return to school following the holidays. CBS News' Wendy Gillette reports, and then Professor Jodie Guest, vice chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University, joins CBSN to discuss the latest in the fight against COVID-19.