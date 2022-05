FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for kids ages 5-11 The FDA authorized coronavirus vaccine booster shots from Pfizer for children ages 5-11. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics, and Denis Nash, a distinguished professor of epidemiology at the City University of New York's Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.