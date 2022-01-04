FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine booster shots for kids as young as 12 Millions of Americans as young as 12 could soon be able to get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA authorized third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's shot for that age group. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on the latest step by the agency. Then, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center and the Director of Health for the city of St. Louis, joins Nancy Cordes on CBSN with her analysis.