FDA authorizes booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for millions of Americans The Food and Drug Administration authorized expanded access to booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and up as well as those with weakened immune systems and adults whose job or living situation frequently exposes them to the virus. It's now up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to decide how and when the shots will be distributed. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn joins CBSN AM to discuss.