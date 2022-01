FDA authorizes booster shot for ages 12 to 15 as COVID-19 cases surge As COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. the FDA has authorized Pfizer booster shots for children ages 12 to 15. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on how schools are proceeding with their return to class. Then Dr. Rajeev Fernando, who specializes in global infectious diseases, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic.