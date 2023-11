FDA approves weight loss drug Zepbound, joining Ozempic and Wegovy in market The FDA has approved a new drug from Eli Lilly to help Americans lose weight: Zepbound. The drug is a new formula of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro and it joins other medications like Ozempic and Wegovy as weapons against obesity. Emergency medicine physician Dr. Owais Durrani joined CBS News to discuss the new drug and its potential side effects.