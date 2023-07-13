Watch CBS News

FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Opill as the first ever birth control pill that can be sold without a prescription. Opill has been available in the U.S. by prescription for about 50 years. Janet Shamlian has more.
