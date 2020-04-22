FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test New COVID-19 testing revealed that the first coronavirus fatality happened at least three weeks earlier than the reported Washington state death on February 29. Though the current U.S. death toll is over 45,000, the actual number is feared to be much higher because of a shortage of testing kits. Soon, first responders and health care workers will receive the first FDA authorized at-home test. FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the test.