Watch CBS News

FDA approves drug to protect babies from RSV

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new kind of immunization to protect babies from RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. Dr. Celine Gounder explains who should use the drug, nirsevimab, and other ways to protect against infection.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.