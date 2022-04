FDA advisory panel to review Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6 in June Moderna asked the FDA for emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6. For those families anxious to inoculate their little ones, the news has them breathing a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, others remain skeptical. Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician and member of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, joined CBS News to discuss the upcoming data review.