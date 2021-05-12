FCC taking "aggressive enforcement action" against robocallers, Ajit Pai says In 2017 alone, consumers received roughly 18 billion robocalls that ranged from telemarketers to scammers. It is the No. 1 complaint the government receives from consumers. The FCC and FTC are holding a policy forum with industry experts and regulators on Friday to address the problem of unwanted and illegal robocalls. FCC chairman Ajit Pai tells "CBS This Morning" what his agency is doing to combat robocallers. Watch the full report Friday, March 23, 2018 on "CBS This Morning."