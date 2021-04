FCC may open door to cable box competition Government regulators are taking steps that could lower part of your cable bill. The FCC is considering opening up the market for set-top boxes. American homes spend an average of $231 a year to rent them from cable companies. CBS News contributor and NewYorker.com editor Nicholas Thompson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the implications of this decision as well as Apple's refusal to help the FBI unlock one of the San Bernardino killer's iPhone.