FCC chair on limiting Internet providers' sharing of user data

A new proposal from the Federal Communications Commission would require Internet providers to get their customers' explicit permission to share certain information. Right now, providers can track how long you spend on specific websites and the location of mobile users. Companies including Verizon and AT&T say the proposal creates an uneven playing field with websites that also track users. FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the proposal.
