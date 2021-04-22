Derek Chauvin Verdict
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Eye On Earth
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Alternate juror in Chauvin trial on testimony that "really got to me"
Watch Live: Funeral held for Daunte Wright
House approves bill to admit Washington, D.C., as 51st state
Biden sets goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by half
Deputy shoots and kills Black man while serving warrant in N.C.
CEOs are getting paid bonuses like there was no pandemic
Obama urges Black Americans to "keep marching, keep speaking up"
More bodycam video released after fatal shooting of girl in Ohio
Court won't put new limits on juvenile life-without-parole sentences
Derek Chauvin Verdict
Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death
Biden calls Chauvin murder conviction a "step forward"
Nation reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction
Lawmakers react to Chauvin verdict
Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder
What the Chauvin verdict means for reforms
George Floyd's brother on Chauvin conviction
Police reform legislation has "more momentum" post Chauvin verdict
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
FCC adds photos to emergency alerts
The FCC has updated its emergency alert text messages. The FCC came under fire during the New York and New Jersey bombings for directing people to "see media for photo." CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On