FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort: CBS News Flash August 9, 2022 The FBI has executed a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. CBS News has learned it wasn’t connected to Jan. 6, but instead to missing White House records. The U.S. is sending another $5.5 billion in government and military aid to Ukraine. And what was "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John is now becoming a duet with Britney Spears, called "Hold Me Closer."