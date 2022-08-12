FBI reportedly after nuclear weapons-related docs at Mar-a-Lago: CBS News Flash August 12, 2022 FBI agents were reportedly looking for, among other things, documents relating to nuclear weapons when they searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate this week, though it's not yet clear if any such documents were recovered. Trump has called for the public release of documents related to the search. House lawmakers are set to vote on a landmark climate, health care and tax bill, and McDonald's says it's planning to reopen some of its 109 restaurants in Ukraine.