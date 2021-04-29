Live

Watch CBSN Live

Report: U.S. sought to monitor Trump adviser

A secret court reportedly allowed the FBI to monitor Donald Trump's former campaign advisor Carter Page in connection to Russia's involvement in the U.S. election. CBS News' Nancy Cordes explains that the FBI showed probable cause to get permission.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.