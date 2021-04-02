Live

FBI looking for bank robbery team

The FBI are searching for a team of bank robbers out of Pittsburgh. Officials believe the robbers have military experience based on the style of heists. "48 Hours" Crimesider reporter Michelle Sigona has the details.
