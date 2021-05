FBI investigating donations to Maine Senator Susan Collins' 2020 campaign The FBI is investigating a possible scheme to funnel illegal donations to Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins' 2020 reelection campaign. Bangor Daily News politics reporter Jessica Piper joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details of a newly unsealed search warrant. She also discusses a confrontation between a police officer and a group of state legislators who refused to wear masks.