Live

Watch CBSN Live

FBI investigates Burning Man festival

FBI agents went undercover at the annual "Burning Man" event in Nevada. "48 Hours" Crimesider reporter Graham Kates joins CBSN to explain the FBI's long history of investigating cultural events and icons.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.