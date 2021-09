FBI: Murder rate climbed 29% in 2020 despite COVID-19 lockdowns In an exclusive interview with CBS News, the FBI is confirming preliminary statistics in its annual crime report for 2020 showing homicides climbed 29% despite widespread lockdowns. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga spoke with the assistant director of the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division about the annual report, and joined Tanya Rivero to discuss the initial findings.