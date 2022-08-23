Watch CBS News

FBI got at least 150 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago: CBS News Flash August 23, 2022

CBS News has learned that FBI agents took at least 150 documents marked "classified" on their search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has asked a federal court to appoint a special master to oversee the FBI review of the materials. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be missing teen Kiley Rodney. And new James Webb Space Telescope photos of Jupiter show stunning auroras, faint rings and tiny moons.
