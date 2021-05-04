Live

FBI foils plot to blow up Oklahoma City bank

Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, is under arrest and accused of trying to detonate what he thought was a massive bomb in Oklahoma City this weekend. An undercover FBI agent disrupted the plot. Omar Villafranca reports.
