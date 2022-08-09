CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI
Serena Williams hints at retirement, says she's "evolving away from tennis"
Motown legend Lamont Dozier dead at 81
6,500 Afghans evacuees stuck in limbo awaiting U.S. resettlement
Stars and friends pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Online prices fall for the first time in two years
Anne Heche in a coma in "extreme critical condition," manager says
Wisconsin gubernatorial primary features another Trump-Pence proxy battle
Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion maverick, dies at 84
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
The FBI conducted a search Monday at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's personal residence and private club, related to documents from his presidential records. CBS News' Dan Lieberman joins "CBS News Mornings" with the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On