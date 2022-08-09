Watch CBS News

FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

The FBI conducted a search Monday at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's personal residence and private club, related to documents from his presidential records. CBS News' Dan Lieberman joins "CBS News Mornings" with the details.
