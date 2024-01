FBI Director Wray says China targeting U.S. civilian infrastructure, economic security FBI Director Christopher Wray painted a stark picture Wednesday during a congressional hearing on Chinese hackers, saying China is targeting critical infrastructure across the U.S. and that not enough attention is being paid to it. Wray also announced that an FBI operation had disrupted hundreds of U.S.-based routers hijacked by a state-sponsored Chinese hacker group known as "Volt Typhoon."