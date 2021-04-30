FBI director: "Mildly nauseous" to think I influenced election FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and senators mainly questioned him about Russian meddling in the 2016 election and his handling of the Clinton email investigation. CBS News security consultant and former assistant FBI Director Ron Hosko joined "Red & Blue" to break down Comey's answers, plus the inspector general's investigation into Comey's involvement in Hillary Clinton's email probe.