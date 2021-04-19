Live

Watch CBSN Live

FBI director faces grilling from Congress on Clinton email decision

Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill to meet with House and Senate Republicans. Meanwhile, FBI director James Comey will answer questions for the first time about Hillary Clinton's private email servers with members of the House Oversight Committee. Attorney General Loretta Lynch confirms the Clinton investigation is closed, and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee will not be charged for mishandling classified information. Jan Crawford reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.