FBI conducts search of Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

The FBI conducted an exhaustive five-hour search of the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence. The search for classified documents follows reports that Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, investigating former President Trump's efforts to overturn the election, has subpoenaed Pence to testify under oath about the pressure campaign he faced from Trump. CBS News chief Election & Campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
