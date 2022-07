Fauci says he’s retiring: CBS News Flash July 19, 2022 Saying “My time is running out,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, announced that he expected to retire as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases before the end of President Biden’s current term. The Biden administration energy advisor says gas could soon drop to an average of $4 a gallon. And 23-year-old Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby.