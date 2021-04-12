Live

Father of drowned Syrian tot makes heartfelt plea

The father of a Syrian migrant boy whose death captured headlines worldwide has made a plea for compassion for Syrian migrants. Images of Aylan Kurdi, 3, who drowned in flight to Greece, put a face on the suffering of the migrants.
