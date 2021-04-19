Live

Watch CBSN Live

Father of Dallas shooting victim speaks

Patrick Zamarripa, 32, was one of the officers killed in Thursday night's shooting in Dallas. He was a Navy veteran of the Iraq war and a husband with a 2-year-old daughter. His father spoke with CBS News.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.