Father Joseph O'Brien talks with investigators about Irene Garza murder On Feb. 27, 2003, Father O’Brien told Texas investigators that Father John Feit had admitted to him back in 1960 that he had killed Irene Garza. He described how Feit took Irene from Sacred Heart Church in McAllen to the Pastoral House in San Juan and that she died there. Listen to excerpts from the interview recorded at the Texas Rangers’ office in San Antonio.