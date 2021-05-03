Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fate of missing Chinese scholar remains unclear

Police in Champaign, Illinois, have a suspect in the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar who went missing nearly a month ago. The missing woman's fate remains unclear, although police believe she is dead. Anna Werner has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.